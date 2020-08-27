Tensions grow as Bosnian authorities crack down on migrants

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Tensions are growing in northwestern Bosnia as local authorities crackdown on thousands of Europe-bound migrants stranded there, including through a series of measures described by human rights activists as “discriminatory and reckless.” Authorities in Bosnia’s Krajina region, which borders European Union-member Croatia, had to dispatch special police forces Wednesday night to a U.N.-run migrant camp near the town of Bihac to calm a protest by 1,000 migrants over the alleged police beating of a migrant. The staff of the International Organization for Migration, which is running all seven migrant camps in Bosnia, withdrew from the tent camp of Lipa before special police arrived. The hostility has sparked a proliferation of vigilante groups that are threatening migrants.