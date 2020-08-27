Thousands may go home as California firefight progresses

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Firefighters are doubling down on efforts to surround massive and deadly wildfires in Northern California even as thousands of people are allowed to return home. Cooler weather and higher humidity, along with an influx of equipment and firefighters, helped hard-pressed crews to gain ground Wednesday on some of the largest fires in recent state history. The fires are burning in and around the San Francisco Bay Area. In the wine country, evacuation orders in Napa and Sonoma counties were lifted for about 35,000 people. Officials are also working to open up evacuated areas to the south.