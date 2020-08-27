Thousands of videos offered to prove abuse of college youths

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors have turned over tens of thousands of video and audio files to lawyers for an ex-convict charged with forcing some college students into prostitution or unpaid labor. The evidence was described in court papers late Wednesday by defense lawyers for Lawrence Ray. The lawyers bemoaned the fact that their incarcerated client isn’t allowed to see most of the evidence against him. They also disputed claims by prosecutors that Ray is using his father to communicate from his jail cell with two young women who allegedly witnessed his abuse of others and were themselves abused. Prosecutors say Ray’s videos include some with graphic sexual content of the two women that appear designed to debase and control them.