MADISON (WKOW) -- More than 2,500 Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) customers lost power after strong storms moved through Thursday night.

One of the largest outages was centered near Lakeview Park in Middleton. MGE's website said about 1,400 customers in this area were affected, as of 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

There were also outages reported on Madison's west side, north side and east side