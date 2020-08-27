TRAFFIC ALERT: WIS 39 near New Glarus closed in both directions

TRAFFIC ALERT: WIS 39 near New Glarus closed in both directionsUpdated
MADISON (WKOW) -- A crash has caused lane closures on WIS 39 eastbound and westbound near New Glarus Thursday morning, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The crash was first reported at about 5 a.m.
All lanes are blocked between Durst Road and Klitzke Road. Authorities expect them to stay that way throughout the early morning commute.
The Green County Sheriff's Department said there are no injuries to report.
This is a developing story.