TRAFFIC ALERT: WIS 39 near New Glarus closed in both directions

MADISON (WKOW) -- A crash has caused lane closures on WIS 39 eastbound and westbound near New Glarus Thursday morning, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash was first reported at about 5 a.m.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash in New Glarus closing WI-39 from Klitzke Rd to Durst Rd. Find an alternate route! pic.twitter.com/DRyDJwEGFq — WKOW 27 (@WKOW) August 27, 2020

All lanes are blocked between Durst Road and Klitzke Road. Authorities expect them to stay that way throughout the early morning commute.

The Green County Sheriff's Department said there are no injuries to report.

This is a developing story.