Trump to close 2020 RNC with acceptance speech: Here’s how to watch

CHARLOTTE (WKOW) -- The 2020 Republican National Convention will conclude Thursday night with President Donald Trump’s acceptance speech on the White House lawn.

The final night’s theme is “Land of Greatness” and will feature several more politicians and supporters of the president. Speakers scheduled to appear include:

Secretary Ben Carson

Sen. Mitch McConnell

Sen. Tom Cotton

Rep. Kevin McCarthy

Rep. Jeff Van Drew

Ivanka Trump

Ja'Ron Smith

Ann Dorn

Debbie Flood

Rudy Giuliani

Franklin Graham

Alice Johnson

Wade Mayfield

Carl and Marsha Mueller

Dana White

The convention kicked off Monday morning with in-roll call in Charlotte. Trump and Pence were then formally nominated for the Republican ticket.

Republican delegates did travel to Charlotte this week to conduct business in person.

The primetime speeches have mostly been delivered from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington D.C. Pence delivered his speech Wednesday night from Fort McHenry National Park in Baltimore.

