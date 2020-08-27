Turkey accuses France of stoking tensions in east Med

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey is accusing France of stoking tensions in the eastern Mediterranean, where NATO allies Turkey and Greece are locked in a stiff standoff over competing claims over offshore energy exploration rights. The accusation came as European Union foreign ministers are set to meet on Thursday to persuade the two to pull back from the brink of a conflict. The ministers were expected to debate a range of sanctions and other policy options that might convince Turkey to temper its insistence on drilling for energy reserves in disputed parts of the eastern Mediterranean. Germany has been mediating between Athens and Ankara to defuse the tensions, while U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday had separate telephone calls with the leaders of Greece and Turkey.