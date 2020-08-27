Typhoon damages buildings, floods roads on Korean Peninsula

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A typhoon has barreled through the Korean Peninsula, damaging buildings, flooding roads and toppling utility poles before weakening into a tropical storm. No casualties have been immediately reported in either South or North Korea as a downgraded Typhoon Bavi headed into China after passing near the North Korean capital, Pyongyang. Bavi had packed maximum winds of 83 miles per hour when it made landfall early Thursday in a western coastal region of North Korea that is a major source of farming and fishing in a nation that deals with chronic food shortages. More than 470 domestic flights in and out of the South Korean island of Jeju and the city of Busan have been canceled.