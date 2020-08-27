UK freight train carrying diesel catches fire, derails

LONDON (AP) — British Transport Police says about 300 people in Wales had to be evacuated after a freight train carrying large amounts of diesel caught fire and derailed. Officials said two employees onboard managed to raise the alarm and escaped without injury. The fire near Llanelli, in south Wales, was reported close to midnight Wednesday. On Thursday afternoon three of the train’s cars were still ablaze and people were asked to steer clear of the area while,firefighters battled the blaze. Police asked hundreds of people to move to a nearby school and community center because there was still a “substantial risk” within the immediate area.