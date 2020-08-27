UN resolution being voted on would cut Lebanon peacekeepers

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is voting on a resolution that would extend the mandate of the U.N. peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon for a year but reduce its troop ceiling from 15,000 to 13,000 in response to U.S. pressure. The French-drafted resolution also makes another concession to the Trump administration and its close ally Israel. It calls on the Lebanese government to facilitate “prompt and full access” to sites requested by U.N. peacekeepers for investigation, including tunnels crossing the U.N.-drawn Blue Line between Lebanon and Israel. Email voting, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, began Thursday afternoon and ends Friday afternoon.