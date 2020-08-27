UN Syria talks resume after virus cases forced suspension

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. envoy for Syria says that talks between government, opposition and civil society delegations are resuming after a three-day pause caused by positive cases of coronavirus among four participants. Geir Pedersen says the talks will resume “with all the necessary precautions” after medical advisers deemed that earlier positive cases did not pose any additional risk of spread. The delegations are discussing a possible new constitution for the war-battered country — a step Pedersen has called a prospective “door-opener” to a final resolution of Syria’s devastating nine-year civil war.