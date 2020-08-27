Underground fire prompts evacuations in rural Sauk County

PRAIRIE DU SAC (WKOW) — Several homes were evacuated Wednesday after a controlled burn spread underground in the Sauk Prairie Recreation Area.

The fire began as a prescribed burn in the recreation area that used to be the Badger Army Ammunition site, a spokesperson for the DNR's incident management team said.

The flames ignited an "unknown substance" underground. A HAZMAT team made the determination to let the fire burn itself out, the spokesperson said.

Five homes were voluntarily evacuated Wednesday evening. No one has been hurt.

The recreation area is closed to the public while the DNR monitors the underground fire.

The prescribed burn was for a portion of the recreation area measuring approximately two to three acres in size. Smoke wafts up from underground in plumes across a football field-sized area.

The fire continues to burn and the spokesperson said that authorities managing the fire are hoping for rain tonight.