UNICEF: A third of world’s children missed remote learning

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. children’s agency says at least a third of children couldn’t access remote learning when the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools, creating an “education emergency.” UNICEF said nearly 1.5 billion children were affected by school closures at the height of lockdowns. But a UNICEF official says, ”there was no such a thing as remote learning” for many of those students. The report highlights significant inequality across regions, with children in sub-Saharan Africa the most affected and the greatest number of students in South Asia. UNICEF based the report on access to remote-learning tools like television, radio and internet, and the availability of curricula delivered by the platforms.