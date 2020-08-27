Virus brings closings in US state, WHO warnings in Europe

The coronavirus death tolls mount around the world, but in the U.S., debates are flaring over the use of masks to guard against COVID-19. Elected officials in a Mississippi city got into a dispute after some refused to wear masks, prompting the mayor to clear out the room and enforce social distancing between board members after the meeting restarted. Iowa’s governor closed bars in several of the state’s largest counties in response to surging numbers of confirmed virus cases blamed partly on young people ignoring mask and social distancing recommendations. The World Health Organization’s top official in Europe said Thursday that rising infections among young people could spread to older people and cause an uptick in deaths.