Wisconsin college replaces vice president as commencement speaker, cites Kenosha protests

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee will no longer have the Vice President speak at its Saturday commencement ceremony, citing the unrest in Kenosha.

The college made the announcement in a statement on its website Thursday.

"Wisconsin Lutheran College today announced that after further review with careful consideration of the escalating events in Kenosha, the WLC Board of Regents and the College's Administration have jointly decided to present a different speaker instead of the Vice President of the United States, Michael R. Pence, at the Saturday, August 29, 2020, commencement," the statement said.

The college will instead host Rev. Mark Jeske from St. Markus Lutheran Church as its commencement speaker.

The Vice President derided violence in Kenosha in his speech accepting the Republican nomination for vice president Wednesday night.

Protests and violence have erupted in the city following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

This is a developing story.