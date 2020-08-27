33 hospitalized, 11 more deaths due to COVID-19 in Wisconsin

(APP USERS CLICK FOR CHART VIEW)

Today's #COVID19_WI update, and a reminder. Along with #data, our webpages feature information about symptoms and... Posted by Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Thursday, August 27, 2020

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin reported 11 more deaths and 33 more hospitalizations since yesterday.

The Department of Health Services reported 10,791 new test results since yesterday, of which 878—or 8.1 percent—came back positive, according to new numbers released today.

The remaining tests, 91.9 percent returned negative results. However, a negative test only means the person tested did not have the disease at the time. They could still contract COVID-19.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

The seven-day average, at 701 new cases per day, remains below 718 a week ago.

DHS reported 11 new deaths, raising the total at 1,111 people (1.5 percent of positive cases) killed by the disease.

The state reported 9,913 new negative test results.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 64,480 or 88.2 percent, are considered recovered.

The state reported 33 new hospitalizations. Wisconsin hospitals are currently treating 344 patients with COVID-19. Of those, 107 are in intensive care units.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Percentage of positive cases

Date Percentage Aug. 27 8.1 Aug. 26 7.4 Aug. 25 6.4 Aug. 24 8.1 Aug. 23 9.4 Aug. 22 10.9 Aug. 21 7.8

Deaths, hospitalizations due to COVID-19

Date New

deaths New

hospitalizations Total

deaths Total

hosp. Aug. 27 11 33 1111 5684 Aug. 26 6 41 1100 5651 Aug. 25 13 37 1094 5610 Aug. 24 0 15 1081 5573 Aug. 23 0 13 1081 5558 Aug. 22 13 40 1081 5545 Aug. 21 1 36 1068 5505

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

(Our entire coronavirus coverage is available here.)

The new strain of the coronavirus causes the disease COVID-19. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. A full list of symptoms is available on the Centers for Disease Control website.

In severe cases, pneumonia can develop. Those most at risk include the elderly, people with heart or lung disease as well as anyone at greater risk of infection.

For most, the virus is mild, presenting similarly to a common cold or the flu.

Anyone who thinks they may have the disease should call ahead to a hospital or clinic before going in for a diagnosis. Doing so gives the staff time to take the proper precautions so the virus does not spread.

Those needing emergency medical services should continue to use 911.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/27/2020 Negative as of 8/27/2020 Deaths as of 8/27/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/27/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/27/2020 Adams 102 3,088 3 508.1 3% Ashland 34 1,994 1 216.4 3% Barron 363 6,883 3 802.2 1% Bayfield 42 2,413 1 280.1 2% Brown 5,194 58,062 58 1999.3 1% Buffalo 58 1,915 2 440.5 3% Burnett 39 2,041 1 255.6 3% Calumet 473 7,699 2 949.7 0% Chippewa 323 11,824 0 507.6 0% Clark 236 4,261 8 684.2 3% Columbia 340 11,503 2 597.0 1% Crawford 99 3,884 0 607.8 0% Dane 5,294 158,666 39 999.2 1% Dodge 1,076 18,822 5 1225.8 0% Door 128 5,121 3 466.5 2% Douglas 244 6,055 0 562.2 0% Dunn 163 6,539 0 366.3 0% Eau Claire 768 17,453 6 745.7 1% Florence 23 716 0 530.3 0% Fond du Lac 1,022 17,680 9 998.9 1% Forest 67 1,151 4 743.0 6% Grant 425 10,610 17 820.0 4% Green 261 5,970 1 708.0 0% Green Lake 88 2,965 0 469.2 0% Iowa 114 4,366 0 482.6 0% Iron 118 1,332 1 2064.7 1% Jackson 74 5,824 1 360.9 1% Jefferson 848 15,428 6 1001.7 1% Juneau 188 6,872 1 711.6 1% Kenosha 2,920 32,409 62 1734.7 2% Kewaunee 163 2,955 2 800.6 1% La Crosse 1,109 20,557 1 941.0 0% Lafayette 185 2,738 0 1105.5 0% Langlade 79 2,666 2 412.2 3% Lincoln 78 3,911 1 280.1 1% Manitowoc 488 12,031 1 614.6 0% Marathon 753 17,193 13 556.7 2% Marinette 582 8,287 6 1435.7 1% Marquette 86 2,460 1 565.5 1% Menominee 28 1,922 0 611.5 0% Milwaukee 23,676 215,791 485 2481.2 2% Monroe 274 8,555 2 602.2 1% Oconto 405 7,113 2 1078.4 0% Oneida 203 6,260 0 574.3 0% Outagamie 1,692 30,881 19 915.8 1% Ozaukee 885 15,305 18 1002.4 2% Pepin 47 1,143 0 647.2 0% Pierce 281 5,780 5 675.4 2% Polk 167 7,109 2 385.2 1% Portage 550 10,569 1 779.0 0% Price 37 2,129 0 274.3 0% Racine 3,931 53,555 89 2011.8 2% Richland 44 3,416 4 250.9 9% Rock 1,613 28,817 26 997.1 2% Rusk 24 1,603 1 169.2 4% Sauk 628 16,678 3 987.5 0% Sawyer 151 3,856 0 922.4 0% Shawano 245 7,436 0 597.4 0% Sheboygan 1,000 18,616 8 868.0 1% St. Croix 611 12,658 7 695.0 1% Taylor 90 2,207 3 442.1 3% Trempealeau 411 5,486 2 1396.2 0% Vernon 93 4,560 0 304.8 0% Vilas 97 3,377 0 449.2 0% Walworth 1,652 19,455 27 1603.7 2% Washburn 59 2,357 0 376.1 0% Washington 1,543 20,372 29 1146.9 2% Waukesha 5,416 66,721 73 1357.8 1% Waupaca 632 8,926 17 1228.5 3% Waushara 142 5,779 2 588.8 1% Winnebago 1,433 32,266 21 843.3 1% Wood 431 11,452 2 588.2 0% Total 73,138 1,148,494 1,111 1265.7 2%

Last Revised: July 31, 2020