Wisconsin man arrested, charged in woman’s 1984 killing

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (AP) — A central Wisconsin man has been arrested and charged in a killing 35 years ago. Officials from Wood County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin Department of Justice said Thursday that 57-year-old John Sarver of Port Edwards is charged with first-degree murder in the November 1984 death of 73-year-old Eleanore Roberts. Roberts’ son found her dead in the bathroom of her home in the Town of Saratoga. She had been bludgeoned and stabbed to death. According to the complaint, three palmprints found in Roberts’ bathroom matched Sarver’s right palm. The complaint also says a ski mask found near the victim’s home had hairs with DNA that could have come from the defendant.