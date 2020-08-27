GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Although there will be no NFL preseason games to watch this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have the next best thing.

WKOW is bringing back four Packer classics to rebroadcast over the next few weeks.

Here's the lineup:

Saturday, Aug. 29, 7 p.m. on WKOW Channel 27

The 1994 Packers-Lions playoff game where Brett Favre recorded his first playoff victory.

Wednesday, Sept. 2, 7 p.m. on WKOW Channel 27

Last season's divisional playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks where Aaron Rodgers threw for 243 yards and two TDs against Russell Wilson while Davante Adams set a single-game franchise playoff record with 160 receiving yards on eight catches.

Saturday, Sept. 5, 7 p.m. on MeTV channel 27.2

The 1996 NFC Championship Game

Brett Favre and the Packers faced the Carolina Panthers, with a trip to Super Bowl XXXI on the line.

Saturday, Sept. 12, 7 p.m. on MeTV, 27.2

Super Bowl XXXI after the 1996 season

Brett Favre led the Packers to a win over the New England Patriots, with Desmond Howare winning the MVP.