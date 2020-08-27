Yemeni official says clashes in port city killed 5 fighters

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Renewed clashes have erupted between forces loyal to Yemen’s internationally recognized government and their rivals, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the strategic port city of Hodeida. A Yemeni security official says the casualties in Friday’s fighting were from both sides of the conflict. He says that during the fighting, shells also fell on a port wheat warehouse in Hodeida, which handles about 70% of Yemen’s commercial and humanitarian imports, according to the same official. A rebel-run satellite TV channel said that more than 70 shells hit different parts of Hodeida, including the city’s international airport.