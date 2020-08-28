1 killed, 3 firefighters injured after sidewalk collapses

LAKE MARY, Fla. (AP) — A county worker was killed and three firefighters were injured after a sidewalk in a Florida suburb collapsed. The Seminole County Fire Department tweeted Friday that firefighters responded to a report of a trapped person in Lake Mary. They say the worker died and three firefighters were hurt. Orlando television station WFTV reports that a county environmental service department worker was working on a water main leak beneath the sidewalk when it collapsed. According to WFTV, the hole was near an electrical transformer and the three firefighters were shocked when the area became energized. Lake Mary is located about 20 miles north of Orlando.