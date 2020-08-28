2 dead, 1 hurt after helicopter crashes in Lagos, Nigeria
LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Authorities say two people have died and a third is critically injured after a helicopter crashed into a residential area in Nigeria’s most populous city, Lagos. The National Emergency Management Agency says the dead include the pilot and a passenger in the helicopter operated by Quorum Aviation. The third person was also in the helicopter. It is not clear yet what caused the accident. The Murtala Muhammed International Airport is in the area.