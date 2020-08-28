2 killed when plane crashes into public storage building

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. (AP) — Officials say two people were killed when a small plane crashed into a Florida public storage building. The Federal Aviation Administration says the twin-engine Aero Commander crashed Friday morning in Pembroke Park, just south of Fort Lauderdale. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office says rescue workers from Broward County and the city of Hollywood responded. Officials say two people were located in the wreckage and pronounced dead at scene. Their names weren’t immediately released, pending confirmation by the medical examiner’s office. Officials say preliminary information shows the plane left from Pompano Beach and was heading south to Opa Locka. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.