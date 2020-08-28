Activists join March on Madison to protest violence against Black people

MADISON (WKOW) -- Demonstrators marched from the UW-Madison campus to the State Capitol Friday night to protest violence against Black people, both nationally and in Wisconsin.

Protesters held signs, encouraged onlookers to join them and marched in solidarity with a similar march happening in Washington, D.C.

Nzinga Acosta was one of the people who spoke once the marched reached the Capitol. She said the march was the most recent event in a decades-long fight for justice and equality.

"We are here to remember the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington," she said. "That was a history-making moment, a monumental moment, because in that moment it wasn't Black vs white. In that moment, it was justice vs injustice."

Leaders of the peaceful march focused on revealing racist aspects of UW's history and demanding change.

Protesters also presented a list of demands. Some, like removing the statue of Abraham Lincoln on Bascom Hill, were directed at the university. Others, like defunding the Madison Police Department, were focused on the city.

The protesters frequently reminded each other that change does not happen overnight, and they said it would take continued demonstrations to see meaningful change.