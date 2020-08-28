Afghan officials: Roadside bombs kill 14 in separate attacks

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Officials say roadside bombs struck two vehicles carrying civilians in separate attacks on the same road southern Afghanistan, killing at least 14 people including three children, and wounding three others. The spokesman for Kandahar province’s governor, Bahir Ahmadi, said the blast in the first attack Friday in Spin Boldak district was so strong that officials were having difficulty identifying the victims. A second bomb exploded on the same road in Spin Boldak in the afternoon hitting a truck. It killed the driver and wounded three children, Ahmadi said. He said the victims were on their way to a wedding ceremony.