Americans fighting extradition in ex-Nissan boss’s escape

BOSTON (AP) — A lawyer for two American men are urging a judge to block their extradition to Japan, where they are wanted on charges that they smuggled former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn out of the country in a box last year. Attorneys for Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, haven’t denied that the men helped Ghosn flee while he was awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges in December, but say their actions don’t fit under the law with which Japan is trying to convict them. Judge Donald Cabell said he hoped to issue a ruling within a week, if not sooner. Even if Cabell rules they can be extradited, the final decision will be made by the U.S. State Department.