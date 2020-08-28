Amnesty says India police violated rights in religious riots

NEW DELHI (AP) — Amnesty International says Indian police violated human rights during deadly religious riots in New Delhi earlier this year. A new report says police beat protesters, tortured detainees and in some cases took part in riots with Hindu mobs. Authorities say more than 50 people were killed when clashes broke out between Hindus and Muslims over a controversial citizenship law last February in the worst rioting in the Indian capital in decades. Various Delhi police officials told The Associated Press they were unable to respond to the human rights group’s allegations.