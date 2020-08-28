Anti-government protesters in Thailand tussle with police

BANGKOK (AP) — Anti-government protesters have tussled with police in the Thai capital as 15 of their movement leaders turned up at a police station to answer a summons linked to demonstrations denouncing the crackdown. About 130 supporters joined the 15 activists as they made their way to the station, carrying banners and chanting “Long live democracy” and “Down with dictatorship.” The protesters are part of a student-led pro-democracy movement demanding new elections, amending the constitution and ending the intimidation of critics. The almost daily protests are building into the most serious threat yet to Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. He first took power in a coup in 2014 then retained it in a 2019 election widely seen as rigged to all but guarantee his victory.