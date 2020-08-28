AP Explains: What’s behind the Turkey-Greece saber rattling

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Greek and Turkish warships are testing each other’s naval prowess while political leaders in Athens and Ankara probe each other’s resolve over a search for hydrocarbon reserves in east Mediterranean waters that each nation claims. While there doesn’t appear to be real appetite for war, neither nation is ready to back down and look weak. That sharply raises the risks of an accident sparking conflict. Analysts say it’s less about energy and more about the strategic vision of Turkey and its president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to mold the country into a powerful global player.