ATF assisting in Kenosha arson investigations

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is working with local officials in Kenosha to find persons of interest who could help with their arson investigations.

More than 20 businesses and approximately 12 government-owned vehicles were set ablaze between Aug. 24 and 25 in Kenosha, according to an ATF news release.

Members of the specialized ATF National Response Team arrived in Kenosha Tuesday at the request of local authorities to assist in the investigation of many of the fires set during the recent civil unrest in the Kenosha downtown area.

“We welcome the additional resources of ATF’s National Response Team, as they work in coordination with our officers to review surveillance video and follow leads to identify persons of interest," said Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis. "We now need the public's help to identify and hold these individuals accountable for the victimization of the business owners and members of our community who were affected by these arsons.”