Borgata: Ocean Casino is poaching our execs, trade secrets

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s top casino is accusing a rival of poaching a half-dozen of its top marketing executives in an attempt to “cripple” it by using secret details about its best and most profitable customers. The Borgata casino accuses the Ocean Casino Resort of hiring six marketing executives despite non-competition agreements. At particular issue is a cell phone one of the executives is said to have taken with him from Borgata to Ocean, containing priceless information on Borgata’s top customers. Ocean, the former Revel casino which has improved its financial performance, declined to comment on the lawsuit, which was filed Thursday in Nevada.