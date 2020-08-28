Brat Fest and Meals on Wheels to bring summer favorite to seniors

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- SSM Health's Meals on Wheels program and Brat Fest are teaming up to deliver hundreds of brats to seniors throughout Dane County Friday.

27's Jessica Porter is LIVE Friday morning on Wake Up Wisconsin showing all the preparation that goes into a major drop off like this.

It's too late to sign up to receive a brat today, but if you think you could benefit from the Meals on Wheels program in upcoming weeks, visit SSM Health's website for more information.