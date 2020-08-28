Brazilian state governor suspended during corruption probe

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian court has temporarily removed Rio de Janeiro’s governor from office due to corruption charges. Brazil’s main prosecutor’s office said Friday that former federal judge Wilson Witzel was removed from office for 180 days while being investigated. The order by the Superior Court of Justice can be appealed to the Supreme Court. Witzel’s lawyers said in a statement they were surprised by the order and were waiting for access to the court’s decision to decide their next legal steps. Investigators accuse Witzel of participating in a scheme involving fraud in public contracts to benefit companies linked to him and others under investigation.