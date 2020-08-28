Bystanders rescue woman from Portage flood waters

PORTAGE (WKOW) - Bystanders jumped into action to rescue a woman in Portage, as flood waters rose in her Jeep, nearly submerging it.



"I was worried, scared, I don't know what to do," flood victim Yasini Nelson tells 27 News of her ordeal Thursday night on Henry Drive.



"I couldn't believe it was all the way up to the windows," says Nelson's son, James Nelson, who tried in vain to rush from Reedsburg in the pouring rain to help his mother. "I've just tried to picture what it would have been like, sitting in that car, waiting for that lengthy amount of time," he tells 27 News.

Health care workers Katie Lemerand and Amanda Stillwell came upon the flooded street. They say they knew they had to wade through the rushing, flood waters to check on the Jeep. Stillwell had to force open a locked, driver's side door to get to Yasini Nelson.



"She was absolutely terrified," Stillwell says. "She was shocked, I mean the water was over her lap. She was submerged in the water in her car."



With Stillwell's husband's help, the rescuers got Nelson to safety and used blankets from a passing ambulance to warm and dry her. Stillwell says she acted on instinct and adrenaline. "You have one main goal and focus, that's what you do," Stillwell tells 27 News. "You get them out and get them to safety."



"We're both in healthcare," Lemerand says. "We both know, ultimately, we save people. That's what we do," she says.



A manager with Blystone's Towing in Portage tells 27 News her crews pulled nearly a dozen cars out of flooded Henry Drive alone Thursday.



James Nelson is thankful his mother's car was spotted by the selfless bystanders.



"That takes a lot of guts and putting other people first before yourself to do that," Nelson says. "I didn't know who to call, 911, they did their best," Nelson says, noting emergency responders were inundated with calls on flood victims.



"It was definitely nice that they showed up," Nelson says of Lemerand and Stillwell. "I owe them a huge gratitude, a world of thanks."