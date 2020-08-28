Census takers begin going door to door in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- The pandemic has disrupted many aspects of life over the past several months, but the 2020 Census must still go forward.

Every 10 years, United States citizens are asked to participate in the nationwide count of all the people who live in the country.

The census is required by law and the results are used to decide how hundreds of billions of dollars will be allocated every year for things like health clinics, transportation improvements and schools. It also informs Congress representation.

The Census Bureau did have to do some re-evaluating of its process when the pandemic hit, but now things are up and running. This month, census takers will begin visiting homes that have not yet responded to the census.

Across the country, more than 60 percent of households have responded. So far, there's around a 73 percent response rate in Madison, which means just under 30 percent of households will be getting some sort of reminder to respond, which includes door to door visits.

The bureau says it is going to great lengths to make sure everyone is counted, and counted safely.

One thing the bureau is doing to keep things safe is to train census takers to follow up with households by phone, and if census takers do visit, they will follow Centers for Disease Control and local health department guidelines that include wearing a mask and remaining socially distant.

Census takers are also going to be setting up shop at local businesses, like grocery stores and food pantries. They'll be there to remind people to answer the questionnaire and provide additional assistance.

Households that haven't responded will get an additional census questionnaire sent to their homes to give them a way to respond without getting a visit.

Another new technique this year is that the bureau will email households in areas that have below a 50 percent response rate. The bureau estimates that that's about 20 million households. The email will come from 2020census@subscriptions.census.gov.

Click this link for more information on the 2020 Census and how to respond, if you haven't already.