China blocks imports from Australian beef producer

BEIJING (AP) — China has blocked imports from an Australian beef producer after reporting inspectors found a banned drug in its meat. The customs agency said Friday that the imports from John Dee Warwick Pty. Ltd. were destroyed. China earlier blocked imports of beef from Australia’s largest producers in what political analysts suggested was a dispute over trade rules. But Australia Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said the latest move was a legitimate one. He said the element could naturally occur in some feed and the company and his department were working with officials in Beijing to rectify the situation as soon as possible.