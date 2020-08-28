Church truck with supplies for protesters seized in Kenosha

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A Milwaukee church that sent a U-Haul filled with food and supplies to protesters in Kenosha, says it was seized and the people inside were arrested.

The Zao MKE Church says it filled the truck with a thousand dollars worth of food, band aids and fire extinguishers.

It was intercepted by authorities in Kenosha Wednesday and church leaders say they haven't been given an explanation.

"I have no idea how the police could interpret water, Gatorade, bags of chips and fire extinguishers as a threat. And the fact that even after seeing all of that they confiscated it and continued to proceed to arrest the driver and passenger is absolutely beyond me," said Rev. Jonah Overton.

Our affiliate, WISN, questioned the Kenosha police chief about it Friday afternoon and he said he didn't know about it.