Columbia County road closures due to high water

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- Numerous roads are closed in Columbia County as high water has made them impassable.

Current road closures are HERE, click the "Public Interest" button.

Flooded roads, roads with compromised culverts and bridges are signed and barricaded, according to a news release from the Columbia County Sheriff's office.

Residents who come across a roadway that is covered with water that has not been closed/barricaded, should contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 608-742-4166 Extension 1.

RIVER LEVELS

Wisconsin River: As of 11:00 AM today, the Wisconsin River is at 11.88 feet, Action Stage. The National Weather Service predictions show that the river will rise to 14.5 feet by Saturday, August 29, 2020.

Baraboo River: As of 10:30 AM today, the Baraboo River (County X gauge Sauk County-closest gauge to Columbia County), was at 9.71 ft. and is below Action Stage of 14.0’ at this time.

Crawfish River: As of 11:00 AM today, the Crawfish River was at 11.88 ft., below Action Stage of 15.0’. Fox River (Columbia County): As of 11:00 AM today, the Fox River is at 8.74’just under Minor Flood Stage at 9.0’.

With the predicted storms throughout the day, conditions can change quickly.

People who live in low lying areas or along the any river are encouraged to take appropriate actions and to monitor the river levels for any changes.

Monitor the river levels by clicking on the following link to the National Weather Service Website River Gauge: http://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?wfo=mkx&gage=porw3&hydro_type=0

CLEAN UP KITS AVAILABLE TO FLOOD VICTIMS

Flood Clean-Up Kits are available to residents impacted by the flooding at the Columbia County Law Enforcement Center located at 711 E Cook Street, Portage.

FREE WELL WATER TEST KITS

Columbia County Health and Human Services has free flood well water test kits for Columbia County residents who have recently experienced flooding with their well. They are available at the main entrance reception desk of Columbia County Health and Human Services located at 111 East