Doctors say cancer diagnoses are down, but it’s not a good thing

MADISON (WKOW) -- Cancer diagnoses dropped by almost half in March and April, according to research recently shared by the American Medical Association, but doctors in Madison say that may not necessarily be a good thing.

“This may seem like encouraging news to some, but it’s likely a result of patients not being screened for cancer during the COVID-19 pandemic,” says SSM Health radiation oncologist Dr. Michelle Mackay.

SSM Health and other health care providers postponed screenings and other routine visits at the beginning of the pandemic. Now that hospitals have a better understanding of COVID-19 prevention methods, they are urging patients to get back on schedule.

“When it comes to cancer diagnoses, timing can be everything,” says Dr. Mackay. “The impact of delayed diagnoses and therapy has the potential to be significant.”