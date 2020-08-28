Dozens of missing, endangered children recovered in Georgia operation

ATLANTA (WPTA21) - A project dubbed "Operation Not Forgotten" recovered 39 Georgia children listed as missing or believed to be at risk or involved in illegal activities, the U.S. Marshals Service has revealed.

The federal law enforcement arm worked with state and local agencies on the two-week operation.

In all, 26 endangered children were recovered and 13 that were considered missing were also found.

Director Donald Washington giving his remarks on Operation Not Forgotten. pic.twitter.com/Kh7EpgzjSs — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) August 27, 2020

“The U.S. Marshals Service is fully committed to assisting federal, state, and local agencies with locating and recovering endangered missing children, in addition to their primary fugitive apprehension mission,” said Director of the Marshals Service Donald Washington. “The message to missing children and their families is that we will never stop looking for you.”

Among the arrests made during the operation are individuals suspected of parental kidnapping and sex trafficking. Others were wanted on sex offender violations, drug and weapons charges and custodial interference counts.

“When we track down fugitives, it’s a good feeling to know that we're putting the bad guy behind bars. But that sense of accomplishment is nothing compared to finding a missing child," said Darby Kirby, Chief of the Missing Child Unit. “It's hard to put into words what we feel when we rescue a missing child, but I can tell you that this operation has impacted every single one of us out here. We are working to protect them and get them the help they need.”

The operation brought the US Marshals Service together with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia Office of the Attorney General, Georgia Department of Family and Children Services, Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.