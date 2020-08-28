Drive-in fireworks show on Labor Day weekend in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Looking for something to do Labor Day Weekend? WKOW is proud to be a sponsor of the Festival Foods Drive-in Fireworks Show. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5 will be held at the Alliant Energy Center.

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets will need to be purchased beforehand at Breesestevensfield.com.

Earlier this year, Shake the Lake announced it was ending and that Big Top Events, the organizer of the event was planning for an alternative event at Breese Stevens Field.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic no longer made that possible. So the fireworks on Sept. 5 will be a socially-distanced event. No one will be allowed to leave their vehicle, unless to use the restroom.

The event has been approved by Public Health Madison and Dane County and all vehicles in attendance will be physically distanced during the event.

Attendees can use convertibles with their tops down or sit in the back of pickup trucks during the event. No lawn chairs or other devices

may be used to create seating areas outside of the vehicles in attendance. There will be no food or beverage available at the event and carry ins are not allowed.

The parking lot with the best view (labeled Lot 1 on the map) of the show will go on sale first and when that lot sells out, the lot with the next best view will be opened for sale and so on.