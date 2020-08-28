Egypt police arrest leader of outlawed Muslim Brotherhood

CAIRO (AP) — An Interior Ministry statement says Egyptian police have arrested a high-level leader in the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood at his hiding place in Cairo. Investigators recently learned that Mahmoud Ezzat, the acting Supreme Guide of the country’s oldest Islamist organization, was hiding in an apartment in the outskirts of Cairo, the statement said. After searching the apartment, the police found computers and mobile phones with encrypted software that allowed the 76-year-old Ezzat to communicate with group members in Egypt and abroad. Documents bearing the group’s “destructive plans” were also found, according to police. The statement did not say when the raid took place. It was not immediately clear if Ezzat had an attorney.