“Enhanced” level 3 risk for severe storms today

MADISON (WKOW) - A round of heavy rain moves through this morning with more storms expected this afternoon and evening, some possibly turning severe.

"Enhanced" Level 3 threat for severe storms through this evening

SET UP

Our heat dome is breaking down with a strong area of low pressure passing through the region today.



A warm front moves through central Wisconsin this morning causing a heavy rain threat. The main, trailing cold front will pass through this afternoon and evening.

Along this cold front, some storms could turn severe with a high wind, heavy rain, hail and isolated tornado threat.

Meanwhile a flash flood watch continues for areas north of Dane County til 7 pm. Be on the lookout for standing water in low-lying areas and never enter flooded regions.

TODAY

Partly sunny, warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Expect scattered storms, some possibly severe.



TONIGHT

Mostly to partly cloudy and milder with temps in the low 60s.



SATURDAY

Mostly sunny, a bit breezy with a flow out of the northwest at 10-15 mph, cooler and less humid with highs in the mid to upper 70s.



SUNDAY

Mostly sunny, dry and pleasant with temps in the mid 70s.



MONDAY

Partly sunny with a few storms possible and highs in the upper 70s.



A few more showers are possible overnight.



TUESDAY

Partly sunny with a few showers still possible and temps in the low 70s.



WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny with temps in the upper 70s.



THURSDAY

Partly sunny with temps in the upper 70s.