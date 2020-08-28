Flash flood threat for northern areas today

WKOW - A Flash flood watch is in effect til 7 pm for Adams, Columbia, Dodge, Green Lake, Juneau, Marquette and Sauk Counties.



This area has picked up 2-6 inches of rain since Thursday evening. With more rounds of heavy rain expected today, flash flooding is possible.



Low-lying areas may see water accumulate with creeks and streams quickly rising.



Don't ever enter flooded areas. Find an alternate way around.



The National Weather Service has already issued some warnings for these areas. For current warnings, monitor the orange banner at the top of the webpage.