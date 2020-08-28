Flash Flood Warning from FRI 4:02 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Juneau County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

West Central Juneau County in central Wisconsin…

* Until 700 AM CDT.

* At 401 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Kelly, Highways 80 And 58, Volk Field and Kens Marina And

Campground.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the

warned area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED