Flash Flood Watch until FRI 7:00 PM CDT

Flash Flood Watch until FRI 7:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Dodge County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING…
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of east central Wisconsin…south central Wisconsin and
southeast Wisconsin, including the following areas, in east
central Wisconsin, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. In south central
Wisconsin, Columbia, Green Lake, Marquette and Sauk. In southeast
Wisconsin, Dodge, Ozaukee and Washington.
* Through this evening
* Periods of scattered thunderstorms are expected tonight and
tomorrow along a stalled frontal boundary. Some areas have already
seen several inches of rain over the past several hours. Flash
flooding will be a concern until the cold front passes Friday
evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to
Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You
should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should
Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&