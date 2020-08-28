Flash Flood Watch until FRI 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Columbia County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of east central Wisconsin…south central Wisconsin and

southeast Wisconsin, including the following areas, in east

central Wisconsin, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. In south central

Wisconsin, Columbia, Green Lake, Marquette and Sauk. In southeast

Wisconsin, Dodge, Ozaukee and Washington.

* Through this evening

* Periods of scattered thunderstorms are expected tonight and

tomorrow along a stalled frontal boundary. Some areas have already

seen several inches of rain over the past several hours. Flash

flooding will be a concern until the cold front passes Friday

evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to

Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You

should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should

Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&