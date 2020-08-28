Flood Advisory from FRI 5:58 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Columbia County

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Northern Columbia County in south central Wisconsin…

Southwestern Green Lake County in south central Wisconsin…

Southern Marquette County in south central Wisconsin…

Northern Sauk County in south central Wisconsin…

* Until 900 AM CDT.

* At 558 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to training

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have

fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Baraboo, Portage, Reedsburg, Wisconsin Dells, Lake Wisconsin, Lake

Delton, Pardeeville, Montello, West Baraboo, Packwaukee, Wyocena,

North Freedom, Oxford, Endeavor, La Valle, Rock Springs,

Loganville, Ironton, Lime Ridge and Briggsville.

Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. If

storms persist the advisory may need to be upgraded.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or

ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

