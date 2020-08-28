Flood Warning from FRI 12:41 PM CDT until FRI 6:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Adams County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Southern Adams County in central Wisconsin…

Juneau County in central Wisconsin…

Jackson County in west central Wisconsin…

Northern Monroe County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 600 PM CDT.

* At 1241 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated 4 to 9 inches of rain fell

from thunderstorms overnight and early this morning. Flooding is

already occurring in the warned area.

* Water over roads, washed out culverts, house damage

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Tomah, Mauston, New Lisbon, Adams, Elroy, Necedah, Wonewoc,

Dellwood, Fort Mc Coy, Cataract, Glendale, Lemonweir, Lindina,

Camp Douglas, Lyndon Station, Kendall, Kelly, Clifton, Warrens and

Cutler.

This warning extends the previous warning for this area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All

interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&