Flood Warning from FRI 6:48 AM CDT until FRI 12:45 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Juneau County
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a
* Flood Warning for…
Southern Adams County in central Wisconsin…
Juneau County in central Wisconsin…
* Until 1245 PM CDT.
* At 648 AM CDT, heavy rainfall from overnight storms has resulted
in some flooding in the warned area. Between 4 and 8 inches of
rain have fallen since last night, with additional amounts up to 1
inch possible throughout this morning. There have been reports of
water over roadways and some roads closed across southern Juneau
county.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Mauston, New Lisbon, Elroy, Wonewoc, Lemonweir, Lindina, Camp
Douglas, Lyndon Station, Kelly, Castle Rock, Union Center,
Hustler, Castle Rock Dam, The Town Of Quincy, I 90 94 Exit 69,
Buckhorn State Park, I 90 94 Exit 78, White Creek, Bass Hollow Rec
Area and Yukon Trails Campground.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All
interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
