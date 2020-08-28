Flood Warning from FRI 6:48 AM CDT until FRI 12:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Juneau County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Southern Adams County in central Wisconsin…

Juneau County in central Wisconsin…

* Until 1245 PM CDT.

* At 648 AM CDT, heavy rainfall from overnight storms has resulted

in some flooding in the warned area. Between 4 and 8 inches of

rain have fallen since last night, with additional amounts up to 1

inch possible throughout this morning. There have been reports of

water over roadways and some roads closed across southern Juneau

county.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Mauston, New Lisbon, Elroy, Wonewoc, Lemonweir, Lindina, Camp

Douglas, Lyndon Station, Kelly, Castle Rock, Union Center,

Hustler, Castle Rock Dam, The Town Of Quincy, I 90 94 Exit 69,

Buckhorn State Park, I 90 94 Exit 78, White Creek, Bass Hollow Rec

Area and Yukon Trails Campground.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All

interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&