Flood Warning from FRI 7:07 AM CDT until FRI 12:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Juneau County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

West Central Juneau County in central Wisconsin…

Northern Monroe County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 1245 PM CDT.

* At 707 AM CDT, the heavy rain has ended and flash flooding is no

longer expected to pose a threat. The Flash Flood Warning has been

replaced by an Areal Flood Warning. Please continue to heed any

remaining road closures.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Tomah, Fort Mc Coy, Cataract, Glendale, Kendall, Clifton, Oakdale,

Wyeville, I 90 Exit 41, Tunnel City, I 94 Exit 143, I 90 Exit 43,

I 90 And I 94 Interchange, Highway 131 And County A, Jackson Pass,

Kirby, Valley Junction, I 90 94 Exit 48, Tunnel Trail Campground

and Mill Bluff State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

